Sharjah: Police inspect over 3,000 industrial companies in August
The awareness campaign 'Safe Al Saja'a' was launched to increase safety and security in the emirate
Sharjah Police inspected 3,043 industrial companies in the Al Saja'a area of the emirate in August.
In addition, the police also dealt with 51 complaints. The field inspections and awareness campaigns targeted workers' groups and industrial companies under the slogan 'Safe Al Saja'a'.
The campaigns aims to reduce negative behaviours and enhance awareness among community members, shop owners, commercial establishments and companies.
Col Yousef Obaid bin Harmoul, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, stressed the force's keenness to organise various campaigns that would increase security and safety in the emirate and achieve its strategies in line with the Ministry of Interior's goals.
He added that the field security awareness campaign was launched in the Al Saja'a area last August and will continue until the end of this year. The campaign will also cover the Al Zubair and Al Rahmaniya areas.
Harmoul said that those who witness any suspicious activity must report the incident to the Criminal Investigation Department by calling either 80040, 999 for emergency cases or 901 for non-emergency cases. Incidents can reported through the Sharjah Police General Command application.
