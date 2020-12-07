Sharjah Police step in to resolve financial disputes worth Dh1.6 billion
Claimants get back their monies in the scheme launched in 2011
Sharjah Police has returned over Dh1,627,000,000 to their rightful claimants, who were involved in financial disputes that were recorded in police stations in the emirate since 2011.
The claimants got back their monies, as a part of the Sharjah Police’s reconciliation initiative, which was launched nine years ago.
The policy seeks to give opportunities to defendants in cases related to bounced cheques. The defendants are eligible to settle their financial disputes through reconciliation and out-of-court settlements.
Data showed that 97.4 per cent of the claimants, who availed the initiative, have expressed their satisfaction this year.
The initiative has reduced the volume of work at courts and also brought down the strength of inmates in police stations.
Sharjah Police made the announcement about the scheme's success on Sunday on Aman Ya Beladi, a show on Sharjah Radio that deals with issues of public security.
Colonel Yusef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department at Sharjah Police, said that all these financial disputes were amicably settled out of court.
He explained that when a complainant filed a report at a police station, the officers usually called the other party involved in the dispute and tried to convince the person to pay up the sum within a stipulated timeframe.
The initiative has helped prevent criminal activities such as physical assault and murder that are often linked to financial disputes.
