Sharjah Police launch special service for the hearing impaired

Bid to further enhance customer happiness and realise the Ministry of Interior’s cherished goal.

The Communication and Follow-up Office of the Customer Happiness Centre of the Traffic Services and Licencing Centre, Sharjah Police, has launched a special service for people with hearing impairment.

Now, hearing-impaired people can avail traffic services through sign language.

Lieutenant-Colonel Khaled Al Kai, Director of the Vehicles and Drivers' Licencing Department, and Deputy Director of the Customer Happiness Centre, Sharjah Police, said the authorities are keen to provide an efficient service to the people with hearing impairment, who are an integral part of the multicultural UAE society.

Police are keen to provide services in line with the Ministry of Interior’s cherished goals about further enhancement of customers' satisfaction.

Lieutenant-Colonel Al Kai said the new service allows people with hearing impairment to complete traffic transactions, and to respond to inquiries by communicating with qualified office staff who know the sign language of the hearing impaired.

The police communicate with hearing-impaired people by sending them messages through a dedicated number (065177555).

Vehicle and driver licence registrations, traffic violations, seizure and dismantling of cars are part of the services on offer for people with hearing impairment. It also helps update their personal and corporate traffic file, including receiving complaints, suggestions, via the use of smart mobile applications, where a hearing-impaired person’s traffic points can also be incorporated.

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com