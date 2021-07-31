RTA's revenues from digital platforms hit Dh2.6 billion
RTA’s digitisation drive has reduced the number of transactions processed at customers happiness centres.
Total revenues via digital channels (e-payment portal and smart kiosks) of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) amounted to Dh 2.655 billion in 2020, it revealed Saturday.
Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA said the number of digital transactions reached 527.146 million. “The number of registered users on digital platforms has hit 2.162 million and the number of smart apps downloads clocked 6.136 million in the same year,” said Al Tayer.
He also said that the rate of digitisation of RTA’s transactions exceeded 91 per cent, and customers happiness rating index recorded 96.2 per cent. RTA’s digitisation drive contributed to reducing the number of transactions processed at customers happiness centres by 64.5 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019, he added.
“Achieving these indicators is a result of RTA’s implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and the instructions of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into the smartest city in the world that offers services via smart channels 24/7,” said Al Tayer in a press release.
“RTA was among the first government entities that had transformed all transactions of customers into smart services featured by innovative designs and accessibility. Accordingly, RTA was in a position to ensure the continuity of business and deliver customer services at high class standards during Covid-19 lockdown,” he added.
Digital strategy
RTA is currently updating and following-up the implementation of 111 projects as part of its digital strategy 2020-2024.
“It intends to launch a roadmap of future technologies in the last quarter of this year and undertake a roadmap of the fifth-generation technologies in the second quarter of next year. The magnitude of RTA’s big data by the end of 2020 amounted to 127 terabytes, which is equivalent to archiving 64 billion papers. The number of smart screens installed by RTA amounted to 970 screens,” elaborated Al Tayer.
“Recently, RTA developed nol digital services that improved the balance recovery services and the launch of nol Pay App involving the first virtual debit card of public transit means in collaboration with Huawei,” he added. “RTA also launched the nol Emaar card offering holders up to 40 per cent Emaar discounts. RTA is the first government entity to use the latest Apple’s technologies in the payment of car parking fees.”
