Rains in UAE: Police issue tips for you to stay safe

The Abu Dhabi Police have advised people to avoid stepping out during heavy rains

Parts of the UAE have started experiencing light to heavy rainfall, bringing cooler temperatures and cloudy skies with it.

With residents hitting the roads to chase after rains, the Abu Dhabi Police have issued simple tips they can follow to stay safe.

In an awareness message posted on Twitter, the police have advised people to avoid stepping out during heavy rains. Residents have also been urged to avoid open spaces like valleys during thunderstorms.

The police also advised motorists to be extra cautious while driving on rain-drenched roads as they will be slippery.

“Being alert and cautious is very important in the lower terrain or valley streams as the chances of rocks and debris collapsing around the edges of valleys are high. Never stop in a valley stream. Try avoiding crossing it,” said the police. “Please pay attention to your children and keep them away from the valley streams. This is a beautiful time, please don’t ruin it by ignoring important safety precautions.”

Safety tips

> Monitor weather changes and listen to weather forecasts to look out for warnings.

> Don’t step out during heavy rains unless necessary.

> Avoid open spaces (like valleys) during thunderstorms.

> Stay away from windows and doors (during thunderstorms).

> Put valuable things in waterproof containers.

If you are outside when rains hit:

> Avoid standing under tall trees, and electricity and telecommunication poles.

> Do not try to walk beside shores or flowing water, valley ducts and dams.

> Try to find a safe place and stay away from sources of electricity.

> Prepare fire fighting tools and equipment because lightning could cause fires to erupt.

> Avoid using mobile phones except in urgent cases during thunderstorms.

> Do not attempt to reconnect electricity in case of disconnections and seek support from competent authorities instead.

For motorists:

> Avoid speeding and do not overtake other vehicles.

> Maintain a safe distance between vehicles and apply brakes earlier than usual.

> Avoid going to low-lying areas or valleys that are prone to flooding in case of heavy rainfall.

> Park the car off the road in case you have to stop it completely.

> Be careful while driving in flooded areas as roads would be slippery.