Pakistan Consulate in Dubai gets first-of-its-kind call centre
The centre can receive multiple calls at a time, the mission said in a Press statement on Saturday.
The Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai has established a new call centre to help citizens in the northern emirates.
The centre can receive multiple calls at a time, the mission said in a Press statement on Saturday.
“Our agents (will) respond and try to resolve issues and guide callers. This is first of its kind (call centre) among our diplomatic missions abroad,” the consulate added.
The main exchange number is 04-3973600; while the hotline one is 04-3970412.
The emergency number is 056-6472721.
