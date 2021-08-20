Onam in UAE: Flower imports hit due to flight shortage

Florists find it challenging to meet the massive demand for flowers for the occasion.

Onam. M One Restaurant in Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is offering a Onam buffet for Dh55 per meal. Calicut Notebook, Salkara, Kerala Kitchen and Calicut Paragon have also rolled out dine-in and delivery offerings for anything between Dh35 and Dh50 a meal.

Flowers sold in the UAE come from Trichy, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, and Chennai. “There is a shortage of flights from India to UAE; we are not getting enough slots to bring these flowers in. We have 19 branches all over the country and demand has increased pretty drastically. Since Covid, Indian families have taken to celebrating all festivals,” he explained.

According to him, as Onam has fallen on a weekend this year the flowers requirements are high.

Food and beverage outlets have also rolled out several offerings for Onam. M One Restaurant in Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is offering a Onam buffet for Dh55 per meal. Calicut Notebook, Salkara, Kerala Kitchen and Calicut Paragon have also rolled out dine-in and delivery offerings for anything between Dh35 and Dh50 a meal.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com