News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Onam in UAE: Flower imports hit due to flight shortage

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 20, 2021
KT Photo/Ryan Lim

Florists find it challenging to meet the massive demand for flowers for the occasion.


The creation of pookalam is an integral part of Onam and Chennai. Sudalaimuthu Perumal, the proprietor of Perumal Flower stores, said he has imported 25 tonnes of flowers for the occasion.

However, Perumal said he has found it challenging to meet the massive demand this year due to the shortage of flights from India .

Flowers sold in the UAE come from Trichy, Coimbatore, Banga-

are not getting enough slots to bring these flowers in. We have 19 branches all over the country and demand has increased pretty dras- tically. Since Covid, Indian fami- lies have taken to celebrating all festivals,” he explained.

According to him, as Onam has fallen on a weekend this year the

Onam. M One Restaurant in Mil- lennium Place Barsha Heights Ho- tel is offering a Onam buffet for Dh55 per meal. Calicut Notebook, Salkara, Kerala Kitchen and Cali- cut Paragon have also rolled out dine-in and delivery offerings for anything between Dh35 and Dh50 a meal.The creation of pookalam is an integral part of Onam celebrations. Sudalaimuthu Perumal, the proprietor of Perumal Flower stores, said he has imported 25 tonnes of flowers for the occasion. However, Perumal said he has found it challenging to meet the massive demand this year due to the shortage of flights from India .

Flowers sold in the UAE come from Trichy, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Calicut, Kochi, Trivandrum, and Chennai. “There is a shortage of flights from India to UAE; we are not getting enough slots to bring these flowers in. We have 19 branches all over the country and demand has increased pretty drastically. Since Covid, Indian families have taken to celebrating all festivals,” he explained.

According to him, as Onam has fallen on a weekend this year the flowers requirements are high.

Food and beverage outlets have also rolled out several offerings for Onam. M One Restaurant in Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel is offering a Onam buffet for Dh55 per meal. Calicut Notebook, Salkara, Kerala Kitchen and Calicut Paragon have also rolled out dine-in and delivery offerings for anything between Dh35 and Dh50 a meal.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com

author

Dhanusha Gokulan

Originally from India, Dhanusha Gokulan has been working as a journalist for over ten years. For Khaleej Times, she covers NRI affairs, civil aviation, and immigration issues among other things. She completed her BA in Journalism, Economics and English Literature from Mangalore University in 2008 and is currently pursuing her MA in Leadership and Innovation in Contemporary Media at the American University in Dubai. In her spare time, she dabbles with some singing/songwriting, loves food, and is mom to an over-enthusiastic Labrador retriever. Tweet at her @shootsprintrite.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210819&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210818990&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR3euVeTOy-ySZ7TqAOzUj2jGPCcNRc1Ur2WZyvz3S5l-0ppEeJJeMCBt_I&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 