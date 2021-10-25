Meet the Pakistani driver who took home Dh50 million in Mahzooz draw
The dad of two is currently expecting a third child with his wife
A 36-year-old Pakistani driver has won Dh50 million in the weekly Mahzooz draw.
For the first time ever, the grand prize of Dh50,000,000 has been won in the 48th weekly live Mahzooz draw, which took place on Saturday night.
Earning under Dh6,000, Junaid Rana, is a father to a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old boy. His wife, who lives in Pakistan, is currently expecting their third child.
“I closed my eyes and picked the numbers, “ said the expat. “I never dreamt of getting expensive things. I am a simple man and I'm just happy.”
Junaid spoke of how he was sitting with a colleague after duty when he found out. "He told me someone had won Dh50 million. I said, 'Good; let me check my numbers.' I saw the first three numbers matched and I was just happy that the cost of the ticket was reimbursed," he laughed.
The expat was brought up in the UAE, where his father owned a small tailoring business. A few years ago, however, his father fell ill and returned to Pakistan for treatment. Junaid also moved back to his home country, where he took care of his dad for five years.
He is looking forward to bringing his wife and children to the UAE soon.
