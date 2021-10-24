UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
The draw also gave away Dh333,333 to six others
A young Asian man has bagged himself Dh50 million at the live Mahzooz Draw that took place in Dubai on Saturday night.
The man, in the age group 30-40 years, has become the first to win what is said to be the biggest prize money an individual has ever won in the UAE and the Middle East till date.
Tonight we had AED 50 million winner!! We’re so happy and thrilled - we can’t even describe how we feel! Congratulations to the winners in tonight’s live draw! Visit https://t.co/1cNLERdyUt now and enter the next draw on Saturday, 30 October 2021.— Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) October 23, 2021
Dream Play WIN #Mahzooz pic.twitter.com/DzmH1H1ZgJ
Announcing the winner at a special press conference, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz draw said, “We are happy to announce that we finally have a winner of the huge first prize of Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw.
"This gentleman is a UAE resident who has been living away from his family in order to earn and give them a better life. All he did was to buy a Dh35 bottle of water to participate in the draw and this brought about a life changing opportunity.”
Mahzooz draw takes place every Saturday and is live-streamed on its website from 9pm.
The entry price for each game is Dh35. Those who match six numbers share a cash prize of at least Dh50 million.
Winners who match five numbers can claim a share of Dh1 million, which might increase depending on how many players there are, while those who match four numbers earn a cash prize of Dh1,000. Players who match three numbers receive Dh35 or a free play.
Those who missed out on this week’s draw can participate by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.
The next weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.
