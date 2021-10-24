UAE: Mahzooz announces new top prizes

To win the grand prize, participants now only need to match five out of six numbers

Mahzooz, the weekly live draw, will now feature a new game design to increase participants' odds of winning.

The restructuring introduces a Dh10 million Grand Draw and Dh300,000 Raffle Draw, effective today.

To win the grand prize of Dh10 million, participants now only need to match five out of six numbers. All participants will also be automatically entered into the brand-new raffle draw, where three guaranteed winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

Everyone who enters the draw and purchases a bottle of water for Dh35 will now be eligible to win prizes both in the grand draw and the raffle draw.

Explaining the decision behind the new game plan, Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, said: "This revision of the game structure is designed to increase the odds of winning and to make it easier for our participants to win great prizes.

"Our customers now need to match only five out of five numbers to win the top prize of Dh10 million. The second prize remains unchanged at Dh1 million, but participants only have to match four out of five numbers now."

Those who match three out of five numbers will win a third prize of Dh350.

"The introduction of the Dh300,000 raffle draw comes in line with Mahzooz’s consumer-centric strategy to help more participants realise their dreams as it will have three guaranteed winners every single week, who will each take home Dh100,000,” he added.

Ever since Mahzooz's launch, Samji said the team at Ewings has been in touch with customers to listen to their concerns, suggestions and feedback.

A survey revealed that they were eager for someone to bag the grand prize of Dh50 million, which went to a young Asian man after he matched six out of six numbers in a historic win on Saturday.

"They also asked us to make it easier to win the grand prize, as well as increase the value of the minimum winning amount. Through this new game design, we aim to fulfil our customers’ demands for more chances of winning and more winners," Samji said.

That was also the motivation behind offering a guaranteed Dh300,000 prize money every week, he said.

The announcement for the new design was made during a media round-table with Ewings' senior management team at their head office.

Besides the restructuring, Mahzooz has also launched its highly anticipated mobile app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Additionally, customers can now also participate in the Mahzooz weekly draw using cash through over 380 kiosks around the UAE.

The next Mahzooz weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, October 30, at 9pm.