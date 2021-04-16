News
Look: Boy gets surprise ride in Dubai cops’ supercar

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on April 16, 2021

The police went to his house and brought him gifts, too.

The Dubai Police have granted another boy’s wish to ride their world-famous luxury patrols.

Lucas Li Chao’s father had reached out to the cops, saying Lucas would be very happy if he could ride their patrol cars across the emirate’s tourist attractions.

Turning the boys’ dream into reality, a team from the Tourism Police Department went to the family’s house and surprised him with a cop uniform, along with Dubai Police toys. They then took the nine-year-old boy on a spin in a supercar police patrol across Dubai.

For Lucas — who has always admired the emirate’s cops — it was the best day ever, his parents said as they thanked the force for making their child happy and giving him a memory he can treasure for life.

