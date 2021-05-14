- EVENTS
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines for OCIs
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for overseas citizens were announced on Friday.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai issued a slew of new guidelines for Overseas Citizens of India.
According to an official tweet, the new instructions pertain to the re-issuance of OCI cards due to the issuance of new foreign passports to OCI cardholders.
“There is no requirement of re-issuance of an OCI card each time a new passport is issued to a foreigner up to 20 years of age and once after completing 50 years of age,” the notice said.
Important information: Revised guidelines on OCI services @MEAIndia @IndembAbuDhabi @CPVIndia pic.twitter.com/SeVfaUf5e3— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 12, 2021
OCI cards would only need to be re-issued when a new passport is issued for the cardholder after completion of 20 years of age.
Cardholders are also required to “upload an online copy of the new passport and latest photo each time a new passport is issued” within three months of receiving the new passport. Foreign or foreign-origin spouses of an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder are also required to do the same, along with a “declaration on subsisting of marriage, a copy of the Indian passport of the Indian spouse/passport and OCI Card of the OCI cardholder spouse.”
Modifications to the OCI Miscellaneous Services portal to implement the decisions are expected to be launched by the end of May. Therefore, cardholders will have to wait for the update before they can submit for any applications to re-issue their OCI card. The service will be provided for free.
