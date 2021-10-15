News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan receives UAE Golden Visa

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 15, 2021
Supplied photo

The 57-year-old filmmaker is a frequent visitor to the UAE.

Acclaimed Indian film cinematographer and director Santosh Sivan is the latest recipient of the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

Sivan, who is also producer and actor, is a frequent visitor to the UAE.

“This is a great honour. Granting of 10-year Golden Visa is a remarkable initiative by the UAE leadership and the government to recognise specialised talents in the field of art, science and culture not just in their country but globally,” said Sivan, who has predominantly worked in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil industries.

“I have always admired the beautiful locales of the UAE. It is among my favourite destinations,” added Sivan, who was in Abu Dhabi to receive his 10-year Golden Visa.

For his contribution to cinema, the 57-year-old filmmaker from the Indian state of Kerala bagged the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian awards, and multiple National and Filmfare awards.

In the past few months, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan were among the few celebrities to have received the Golden Visa.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210718&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210719021&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 