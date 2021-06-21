Covid-19: Healthcare facility in UAE fined for not charging fixed price for PCR test

The capital’s Department of Health found that the centre altered the cost of the Covid test.

A healthcare facility in Abu Dhabi has been fined for altering the price of a Covid test.

According to an official tweet from the capital’s Department of Health, the facility did not stick to charging Dh65 for a single run of a PCR test, including collection and testing of the sample.

DoH has issued a fine to a #healthcare facility for not abiding by the fixed price for the #COVID19 (PCR) test, which is revised to be AED 65 for a single run, including collection and testing of the sample, according to circular No (2021/35). pic.twitter.com/a0SHTF5vYq — - (@DoHSocial) June 21, 2021

The price was revised by the DoH in circular No. (2021/35).

The DoH strictly called on all of the healthcare facilities in the emirate to adhere to the fixed price of the Covid-19 PCR test and warned those who imposed any additional fees or made any discounts on the test.

They explained that the cost of the PCR test would be covered by the individuals themselves should they visit the healthcare facilities without any symptoms. In other cases, the cost would be covered under the government-funded programmes.

Services of the Alhosn app – the official digital platform for Covid-19 testing in the UAE – were restored on Saturday. The app suffered an outage on Thursday and the local authorities said there were some technical issues to be fixed