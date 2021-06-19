Covid-19: UAE's Alhosn app working again after outage

The app had suffered an outage on Thursday

Services of the Alhosn app – the official digital platform for Covid-19 testing in the UAE – has been restored on Saturday.

The app suffered an outage on Thursday and the local authorities said there were some technical issues to be fixed.

On Friday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the app’s team was working to restore the services to all users after rectifying the issues.

The app witnessed a heavy load in subscriptions ever since the new ‘green pass’ on Al Hosn app was launched from Tuesday. The ‘green pass’ Covid-19 safe entry protocol had been suspended since Friday.

The Committee had stated that the ‘green pass’ will be “reinstated after completing the app update and ensuring the continuity of the app service for all users”.

However, managers of malls and supermarkets said they hadn’t received any fresh guidelines from the authorities on Saturday.

As of now, community members don’t need a negative RT-PCR test result or vaccination proof to enter most public places in the emirate, which was a mandatory requirement with the ‘green pass’.

