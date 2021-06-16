Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Cost of PCR test in Abu Dhabi remains unchanged at Dh65, says Seha

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on June 16, 2021

An official looking circular about 'revised' PCR test costs has been doing the rounds on social media.


The cost of getting a PCR test in Abu Dhabi remains Dh65.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) took to Twitter to confirm that the rate remains “consistent across its network of screening facilities”.

“Should any changes be applied in the future, they will be communicated via Seha’s official channels,” the authority tweeted.

Since last night, an official looking circular about “revised” PCR test costs has been doing the rounds on social media.




