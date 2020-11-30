UAE condemns assassination of Iran's nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
The heinous assassination of the scientist could further fuel conflict in the region.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has stressed that the state of instability that the region is currently going through, and the security challenges it faces, drive everyone to work towards averting acts that could lead to escalation and eventually threaten the stability of the entire region.
In a statement, the ministry said that emanating from its deep conviction on the need to pursue all means for stability in the region, it condemns the heinous assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which could further fuel conflict in the region.
"Given the current situation in the region, the UAE calls upon all parties to exercise maximum degrees of self restraint to avoid dragging the region into new levels of instability and threat to peace," the Ministry added.
