UAE authority appoints first ‘chief storyteller’

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), the regulatory body for the country's nuclear sector, has appointed a chief storytelling officer - the first such position created in the UAE federal government.

Rashid Al Falahi, the chief storytelling officer, will translate the FANR's vision into easily understood messages. By using different methods and social media platforms, videos and events, he will craft and tell the stories behind the authority's milestones.

"Storytelling is great for creating your position statement. Today, people want to know the story behind the product they are buying. Storytelling is considered one of the most effective ways to convey your organisational messages and build trust towards your mission," Al Falahi said.

Earlier this month, Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi commenced commercial operations. It follows a period of extensive testing, overseen by the FANR, including 312 independent inspections since the start of Barakah's development.

FANR director-general Christer Viktorsson said: "Stories have the ability to capture people's attention the way nothing else can. Their ability to make you knowable, likeable, and trustworthy in your stakeholders' eyes is unique. We at FANR aspire to be a future-oriented authority that thinks differently. Instead of resting on what's happening currently, we continuously explore new ideas to add to the organisation's arsenal of always remaining relevant."

