Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, have deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

