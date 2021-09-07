Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral ties, regional issues
Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, have deliberated the prospects of further consolidating the strategic cooperation between the two fraternal countries.
Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince wherein they exchanged views over the latest developments in the region and reviewed a number of issues of common interest.
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi CP review ties, regional...
Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Fog alert issued, visibility to be...
Abu Dhabi Police urge motorists to experience caution READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Eligibility for Golden Visa to be expanded
Golden Visas enable expats to live, work and study in the UAE without ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Free Covid-19 PCR tests for public school...
The initiative was announced by the authority on Monday. READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
'More talents from around the world will choose...
The new residency reforms, including the launch of the Green Visa,... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Mohamed, Saudi CP review ties, regional...
Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call from the Saudi Crown Prince. READ MORE
-
Aviation
Fly Jinnah: Pakistanis say yes to leader's name...
Some suggest Imran Khan to change name of budget airline to 'Jinnah... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: A sweet start to the Jewish New Year
On Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish community prays for a blessed year,... READ MORE
News
No cash counters, staff: UAE opens region's first AI-powered store
6 September 2021
Real Estate
Have Dh500? Buy a share in Dubai real estate