Dubai Police Smart Stations conducted over 66,000 transactions in first half of 2021

The total number of transactions processed through Dubai Police Smart Stations (SPS) during the first half of 2021 reached 66,432, it was revealed on Friday.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Dubai Police and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Smart Police Stations Project, said smart transactions handled by SPS included registering 3,884 reports. The number of visitors to the 16 SPSs, which are distributed across the emirate, reached 308,865.

"The smart services and channels provided by Dubai Police have become popular among members of the community as they reduce time and efforts and also fulfil the Dubai government directions to reduce the number of customers visiting government service centres," added Brig. Al Jallaf.

He also affirmed that Dubai Police is always keen on realising Dubai leadership's visions through the "Smart Police Station" project, which had proved successful in providing unmanned services reaching a wide range of customers, and the implementation of best standards and practices in policing.

Al Jallaf indicated that the SPSs are open 24/7 and services without human intervention in seven languages: Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese, taking into account the global nature of the city of Dubai.