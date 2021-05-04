- EVENTS
Expected date for most Islamic countries revealed
In countries that began the holy month of Ramadan on April 14, moon sighting will take place on May 12
The International Astronomical Centre (IAC) has predicted that Eid Al Fitr will fall on May 13 in most Muslim countries.
Mohamed Shawkat, Director of the centre, stated that the sighting of the crescent moon in most Muslim countries will take place on Tuesday, May 11.
In countries that began the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday, April 14, moon sighting will take place on Wednesday, May 12, including in several non-Arab African and Muslim countries, where the Eid will fall on Thursday or Friday.
He also pointed out that for countries that will perform the moon sighting on Tuesday, May 11, the sighting will be impossible on that day in all Islamic countries around the world, because the moon sets before the sun and because of the conjunction or crescent forming after the sunset.
Therefore, these countries will complete Ramadan in 30 days and the Eid will be on Thursday, May 13, he added.
In countries that will sight the crescent moon on Wednesday, May 12, it will be possible by using a telescope from the East of the Islamic world, as well as in Arab countries in Asia and Europe while a bare eye sighting will be possible with some difficulties in the majority of African countries, Canada and South America, he further added, affirming that a bare eye sighting will be possible in the US, Central America and northern parts of South America.
Accordingly, Eid Al Fitr will fall on Thursday, May 13, in most countries and on Friday, May 14, in other countries.
