Exhausted trekker faints on UAE mountain, rescued

Two European tourists sustained several injuries during their hike.

Exhausted from their trek on a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, a couple was rescued by the air wing section of the emirate’s police. When the authorities arrived at the site, the European woman had already fainted because of exhaustion, while her husband sustained injuries, the police said.

The tourists were found in the rough, mountainous terrain of Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Khamd area, said Group Commander Saeed Al Yamahi, head of the air wing section of the RAK Police.

“The European couple, in their 30s, had several injuries, and the wife had already lost consciousness,” said Al Yamahi. As soon as the trekkers were found, first aid had been administered and they were airlifted to the nearest hospital.

Al Yamahi urged all trekkers to be extra cautious in exploring the mountains. “They have to keep all the equipment needed to remain safe. They should have all the supplies they need to avoid losing consciousness in case of exhaustion or heat stroke.”

Trekking at day time could be exhausting, he warned. “These days, the temperature is still high, particularly in the mountains of the emirate.”

All trekkers are also advised to avoid areas that are hard to reach. “It’s best to go trekking in nearby areas that are close to public roads.”

Climbers should inform the authorities about their activities, whereabouts and the number of people they are with. Before going on a trek, check official websites to get the latest information on local climbing sites, Al Yamahi underlined.

“Trekkers are also advised to bring a means of communication, such as a mobile or satellite phone, he said.

