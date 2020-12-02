Emirati rescues tourist lost in RAK mountains

Filed on December 2, 2020 | Last updated on December 2, 2020 at 11.53 pm

Ahmad Al Shehi honoured by Civil Defence for his brave and exemplary efforts.

Staff Reporter

An Emirati man successfully rescued a tourist who lost his way while trekking the Qandus Mountain in the Ghalila area of Ras Al Khaimah.

Ahmad Al Shehi found the 36-year-old Greek tourist by chance and helped him find his way back. The Civil Defence Department in Ras Al Khaimah honoured Al Shehi for his brave and exemplary efforts while rescuing the man.

A few days back, l Shehi said he had gone for a trek to the Qandus Mountain, the second highest peak in the UAE, to take photos of the rain.

"I suddenly noticed some strange sounds behind me. It turned out to be the tourist who was extremely exhausted and suffering from injury on his foot," Al Shehi.

Al Shehi immediately provided him with water and food, and covered the man's wound with his headscarf.

"The tourist told me that he had come from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah for trekking, but had lost way while climbing down the mountain. He had also run out of food and water," he added.

The Emirati then accompanied the injured tourist down the mountain track right up to tourist's vehicle parked at the Shaam area which was about 5km away.

The tourist thanked Al Shehi for his support and help, while the Civil Defence Department felicitated him.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com