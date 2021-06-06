News
Etihad announces new summer routes to Greece, Spain

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 6, 2021
Photo: Supplied

Fully vaccinated individuals now have more opportunities to enjoy quarantine-free travel.


Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will launch seasonal flights to Greece’s popular islands, Mykonos and Santorini, and the famous southern Spanish city of Malaga in Andalusia.

Mykonos flights will operate between July 8 and September 11, 2021 and Santorini flights between July 9 and September 12, 2021. Both destinations will have twice weekly direct service.

With a safe travel corridor established between the UAE and Greece, fully vaccinated individuals now have more opportunities to enjoy quarantine-free travel.

With Spain preparing to reopen to international vaccinated travellers from June 7, 2021, Etihad will also launch new flights to Malaga, twice a week, between July 9 and September 15.

As border restrictions ease and safe travel corridors are implemented, the airline will look to broaden its network by adding services and frequencies across key markets.

Recently, it had also announced the resumption of services to Athens, Casablanca, Nairobi, Phuket, Rabat and Seychelles.

