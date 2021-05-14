Covid-19: UAE, Greece announce safe travel corridor for vaccinated travellers

Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 12.18 am

New procedure will be implemented in the UAE on May 18.

The UAE and Greece have announced a safe travel corridor between the two countries for travellers who received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine.

The new procedure was started by Greece from Thursday, while the UAE will implement it on May 18.

Both countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by their health authorities without the need to quarantine on arrival.

According to the new arrangements, citizens and residents wishing to benefit from the quarantine-free travel corridor in both countries will be required to show documentation that they have received their last dose of Covid-19 vaccine as per the approved applications or certificates issued by health authorities. Travellers can also present PCR laboratory test results through these applications.