Emirates plane flies from Mumbai to Dubai with just one passenger

Dubai-based Stargems Group CEO Bhavesh Javeri, a golden visa holder, was the sole passenger on the flight.

Emirates recently operated a flight from Mumbai to Dubai with just one passenger on board.

"EK-501 Emirates plane operated from Mumbai airport to Dubai with one passenger. The flight took off at 4:30 am IST," Mumbai Airport sources told Indian news agency ANI.

The UAE suspended entry for passengers from India on April 24, with only certain categories allowed to still fly into the country. These include members of diplomatic missions, golden visa holders, UAE nationals, and passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter by the UAE authorities.

The suspension was further extended till June 14, Emirates said in a statement earlier this week.

The airline declined to comment on the matter, noting that it did not "disclose seat load factor data per flight level".

The Times of India reported that the Dubai-based Stargems Group CEO Bhavesh Javeri, a golden visa holder, was the sole passenger who flew on EK 501 from Mumbai to Dubai, paying Dh909 for the one-way ticket.

“Today, I am special because I am the only passenger on the Emirates flight to Dubai from Mumbai,” Javeri said in a video doing the rounds online. He was warmly received by the Emirates’ cabin crew, with crew escorting him to the plane and air hostesses clapping to welcome him aboard.

“Usually, I do a big announcement. Since, you’re the only one here, I am going to give it to you. I’ll give you a tour of the entire plane,” said the pilot, while welcoming Javeri onto the flight.

