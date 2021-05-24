Dubai's Emirates performing 'better than expected', says airline president

Quick and cheaper PCR tests key to recovery, says airline president Sir Tim Clark.

Emirates Airline is performing better than it had initially expected, the Dubai-based carrier's president Sir Tim Clark said on Monday.

“We are a lot further on and much better than we would be at this time. I am not saying that’s good. It is just better than what we thought we would be when we looked at it in the spring of last year... We activated passenger aircraft as soon we could and cargo was always on,” Sir Clark said during an interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

He ruled out a merger with the budget carrier flydubai and insisted that the two airlines will continue to operate independently.

“The brands would remain separate but, going forward, the airlines would operate far closer than they have perhaps done in the past. There will be a rationalisation of networks. Notwithstanding, the competitive issue is something that we have to be careful,” he said.

He said Dubai is a global aviation hub and it has a number of tools that can keep it flying high.

“There are many international hubs that don’t even get near Dubai. Such is the strength of Dubai. It is not just a transit hub. Dubai is continuing to excel and is a major global attraction. It has a huge gravitational pull within a 2,000-mile radius and it is reaching out further,” said Sir Clark.

He is confident that the world will eventually overcome the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic will all go away. The most important thing is to crack the problem. Eventually, we will be back where we were and this pandemic will be history. In the end, you have to believe that we will restore ourselves to what we used to be,” he added.

He stated that low-cost carriers would benefit when the aviation sector resumes in a post-Covid world, thanks to strong domestic demand in the US, China, and Europe.

He warned that large elements of costs such as PCR tests and inequitable distribution vaccination are going to hamper the demand for the aviation sector.

“We've got to find a way to test PCR quickly, and the cost of doing it should be virtually nothing,” he said.

"If the Covid-19 vaccine is distributed equitably worldwide and Covid-19 testing regimes are simplified, this will lend some sort of help to the sector and it will be back in business at some scale by the end of this year," he added.

