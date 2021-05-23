- EVENTS
India-UAE flights to remain suspended until June 14: Emirates
Authorities had on April 25 extended the suspension of passenger entry from India to the UAE until further notice.
Emirates has extended the suspension of passenger flights from India to the UAE until June 14, the airline announced on Sunday.
Emirates also added that passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.
Stranded Indian expats running out of options to return to the UAE
UAE nationals, holders of UAE golden visas and members of diplomatic missions, who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols, will be exempt for travel, the airline said.
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had extended the suspension of passenger entry from India to the UAE until further notice. It had come into effect on April 25.
Stranded Indian expats travel via Armenia, Uzbekistan to return to UAE
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for pooling seats on charter jets
News
