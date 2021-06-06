Video: Massive fire breaks out in Dubai's Al Quoz area
The Dubai Civil Defence said the fire was reported in a warehouse that stores flammable chemicals.
A massive fire that broke out in Dubai’s Al Quoz industrial area is now under control.
The Dubai Civil Defence said the fire was reported in a warehouse that stores flammable chemicals.
Photos and videos shared by Khaleej Times readers showed plumes of thick black smoke rising over Al Quoz.
June 6, 2021
The fire was reported at 11.09am and firefighters were on site by 11.13am.
Teams from three stations and other first-responders were on hand to help put out the blaze.
The fire was brought under control by 12.40pm. No injuries or deaths were recorded.
