Dubai: Minor fire at ceramics warehouse put out
Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama were dispatched to the site.
A minor fire, which broke out at a ceramics warehouse in Dubai’s Umm Ramool area on Thursday evening, has been put out.
No casualties were reported.
The Dubai Civil Defense operations room received information about the fire at 4.48pm, following which fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama, and ambulances, were dispatched to the site.
The fire was brought put out by 5.39pm and cooling operations were on.
#Dubai Civil Defence has put out a minor fire in a ceramics warehouse in Um Al Rammol area today. No casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/SscRHjUhus— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 27, 2021
Emergencies
