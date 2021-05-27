Emergencies
Dubai: Minor fire at ceramics warehouse put out

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on May 27, 2021

Fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama were dispatched to the site.


A minor fire, which broke out at a ceramics warehouse in Dubai’s Umm Ramool area on Thursday evening, has been put out.

No casualties were reported.

The Dubai Civil Defense operations room received information about the fire at 4.48pm, following which fire engines from Al Rashidiya and Karama, and ambulances, were dispatched to the site.

The fire was brought put out by 5.39pm and cooling operations were on.




