Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put out
There are no reports of any injuries.
A fire that broke out in a factory in Dubai's Jebel Ali on Wednesday afternoon has been brought under control.
Firefighters are at the spot, carrying out the cooling operation. The factory was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Plumes of thick black smoke could be seen rising over the area. The Government of Dubai Media Office said the smoke was caused by the burning plastic.
"The Dubai Civil Defence team ensured a safe evacuation of the factory; no injuries have been reported," the media office tweeted.
