Eid Al Adha: These countries will mark the occasion on July 21
Around two billion Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha during this month.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia marked Sunday, July 11, as the first day of Zul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar.
Around two billion Muslims around the world celebrate Eid Al Adha during this month to honour the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Peace Be Upon Him) to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God.
Following the sighting of the Zul Hijjah moon, Eid Al Adha — also known as Feast of the Sacrifice — will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 20, in several countries.
>> Eid Al Adha: UAE announces four-day holiday
Some of the countries that will celebrate on July 20 include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, among others.
Some, however, will observe the festive occasion a day later.
Pakistan’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Saturday announced that the Zul Hijjah moon was not sighted. Local media, therefore, reported that Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on July 21.
: 12 21 . # https://t.co/9ZfUe63bw7 pic.twitter.com/Fw4QRLkRoH— (@AstronomyCenter) July 11, 2021
Similarly, South Africa, Mauritania and Morocco will also mark Eid Al Adha on July 21.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
