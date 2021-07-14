News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Eid Al Adha: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 520 prisoners

Web report/Dubai
Filed on July 14, 2021
Photo: Wam

Authorities are already working to enable those covered by the pardon to be with their families in time for the occasion.


The Dubai Ruler has pardoned 520 inmates of various nationalities on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday ordered the release of the prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai.

Counsellor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, confirmed that the release order is due to the Ruler's keenness to bring joy to the affected people and their families on the occasion.

It is also in line with the principle of giving an opportunity to those who made mistakes to reflect and return to their lives again as law-abiding citizens.

The Attorney General of Dubai said that the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the General Command of Dubai Police to implement the release order as soon as possible to enable those covered by the pardon to be with their families in time for Eid Al Adha.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210707&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210709259&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 