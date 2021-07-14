Eid Al Adha: Sheikh Mohammed pardons 520 prisoners
Authorities are already working to enable those covered by the pardon to be with their families in time for the occasion.
The Dubai Ruler has pardoned 520 inmates of various nationalities on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday ordered the release of the prisoners from correctional and penal facilities in Dubai.
Counsellor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, confirmed that the release order is due to the Ruler's keenness to bring joy to the affected people and their families on the occasion.
It is also in line with the principle of giving an opportunity to those who made mistakes to reflect and return to their lives again as law-abiding citizens.
The Attorney General of Dubai said that the Public Prosecution immediately began coordinating with the General Command of Dubai Police to implement the release order as soon as possible to enable those covered by the pardon to be with their families in time for Eid Al Adha.
