Two Abu Dhabi students top CBSE exams with 99.8%

Two Abu Dhabi students have topped the emirate with a score of 99.8 per cent in the Indian Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade 10 exams, according to the available results till 5 pm. Most schools in the Capital secured a 100 per cent pass rate.

Bright Riders School’s Nandana Rajesh and Manav Kaushik shared the top honours with 99.8 per cent.

“This was completely unexpected. I have scored full in all subjects, but Arabic. In fact, I was hoping to score full in only Math and Arabic. I dropped one mark in Arabic,” Nandana told Khaleej Times.

Sharing her success mantra, she said consistency while preparing for exams is the key.

“Cramming just a few days before the exams will not help. You have to be consistent all year long,” said the aspiring engineer, who plans to choose the Science stream.

Her working parents are elated: “She is a very determined student and studied diligently,” Preetha, her mother, said.

Manav, on the other hand, dropped a mark in Hindi, while scoring full in the other four.

Akshath Maniyil Sanal and Ethan Brian D’Mello came second with 99.6 per cent, followed by Vishnu Manoj at 99.4 per cent.

Bright Riders School has secured the top three scores in the emirate.

Principal Rishikesh Padegaonkar, said: “My heartiest congratulations to all the students, parents and teachers. It’s a journey we have to move ahead, and this difficult time has taught all of us to move ahead.”

Meanwhile, Salman Bin Abdussamad, with 99.2 per cent, topped at the Model School Abu Dhabi.

“I had worked very hard, but wasn’t expecting this result. I was hoping to score 95 per cent. My father Abdul Samad and mother Bulkees are very happy. I will be taking the Science stream as I aspire to become a doctor,” said Salman.

V.V. Abdul Kader, principal, the Model School Abu Dhabi, added: “The results have exceeded expectations.”

All 150 students have passed with flying colours at Abu Dhabi Indian School Branch 1, Al Watbha, said vice-principal Litty Thomas.

Rafa Ashraf, who topped the school with 99 per cent, said : “I kind of expected above 95 per cent, but when I saw the results flashing 99 per cent, I was really excited. My little sister Rania was jumping in joy. My parents Mohammed Ashraf and Fathima are proud too.”

St Joseph’s School, the oldest educational institution in the Capital, had two joint toppers: Jessica Mariam Chandy and Rose Pryia Pius Eluvathingal scoring 494 at 98.8 per cent.

At Abu Dhabi Indian School, out of 357 students, 23 bagged more than 95 per cent and 73 scored above 90 per cent. The school topper was Sidharth Suresh (98.6 per cent).

Also, Asian International Private School, Ruwais, saw 100 per cent results among 116 students. Nidhi Binu topped with 98.2 per cent.

Dhivya Dharshini stood first in Dunes International School with 96.2 per cent. Meanwhile, at Mayoor Private School, 30 per cent students scored more than 90 per cent, with Ajay Ramakrishnan (95.6 per cent) the school topper.

