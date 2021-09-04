Dubai: University awards 50% scholarship to top-performing students
Among the most promising students enrolled on the university’s undergraduate programmes is one, enrolled on BSc AI and Computer Science.
The University of Birmingham Dubai has awarded its ‘Provost 50 per cent Scholarship’ to high-performing students. The institution on Saturday said it has enrolled “some of the world’s most outstanding students” on its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes this year.
Among the top-flight students coming to the UAE for the new academic year are individuals who have secured close to the maximum grades possible in various education systems, said Chris Taylor, head of student recruitment at the university.
“One student from India, studying the university’s MSc International Business course, secured CGPA 9.88 in their undergraduate degree while a fellow Indian student, enrolled on MSc Computer Science, achieved First Class, GPA 5 in their undergraduate degree,” he added.
Among the most promising students enrolled on the university’s undergraduate programmes is one, enrolled on BSc AI and Computer Science, who received five A*s in the British A-Level system and two enrolled on BSc Psychology, who gained 99 per cent in the CBSE Indian system.
“Some of our top students are studying artificial intelligence and computer and data science degrees – the kind of programmes that fit well into the UAE’s economic and industrial strategy. It is no secret that the UAE has some of the best schools and jobs in the region. Now, we have the calibre of universities to bridge the gap between the two,” he added.
Dubai: University awards 50% scholarship to top-...
