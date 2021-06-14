Dubai: New primary school to open for students around Downtown, DIFC

It will cater to students from FS1 to Year 6.

A new co-educational primary school is set to open in Dubai and it will serve areas around Downtown, DIFC, Al Satwa, Business Bay, Deira and Karama.

Windsor School, which will cater to students from FS1 to Year 6, is located on 34B street, adjacent to DIFC. It is now open for admissions.

Last week, the authorities had announced that Dubai is set to get 10 new private schools for the next academic year, adding 14,671 seats to the emirate's education sector.

Rebecca Gray, director of education at Kings’ Education, said, “At Windsor School, you will instantly recognise the Kings’ commitment to a robust and diverse British education, delivered by British-trained staff, that will transform young lives through individual care, academic range, and rich opportunities outside of the classroom.”

Akshay Khanna, director of corporate services, added: “Although the initial development will be for primary-aged children, we are advancing plans for secondary school options (subject to KHDA approval) within the Windsor School brand. This is a clear sign to our families that ‘Windsor School’ is a significant and long-term commitment, and an exciting new development within the Kings’ Education group.”

To ensure the continuity of the Kings’ values, the first cohort of children will be welcomed by existing leaders from across the Kings’ Education group.

“After a year that has brought the very best out of Kings’ Education, in terms of our resilience, adaptability, and commitment to quality, the opening of Windsor School is a fantastic statement of our desire to both build on our long-held reputation for excellence and widen our educational impact for the children of Dubai.”