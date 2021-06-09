Parents, schools gearing up for Dubai’s new schools in September

The new schools will add 14,671 additional seats, the emirate’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said.

While parents welcome the fact that Dubai is soon to have 10 new schools in the emirate giving them greater choice for school fees and curricula, founding schools heads are gearing up for the opening of these new institutions.

The schools are located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Rashidiya.

They offer a choice of Australian, UK, US and IB curriculae.

Among the many schools opening, a 500-year old heritage British school, the Royal Grammar School Guildford (RGS Guildford) is set to open a new campus in Dubai.

The school will be located within Tilal Al Ghaf community between Dubai Motor City and Sports City.

Founding Principal Craig Lamshed of RGS, said, “I cannot wait to welcome pupils and parents through RGS Guildford Dubai doors in 2021 to what will be a fantastic school and an amazing educational experience for our community. We have a genuine interest in our pupil relationships as we believe this is what promotes happiness and wellbeing in school. RGS Guildford Dubai’s stellar curriculum is entwined with the school’s core values and will provide a platform for pupils to reach their full potential, irrespective of their passion.”

A new Emirates National School (ENS) offering an international education model catering predominantly to Emiratis, is also set to open this September in Al Khawaneej I.

Andreas Swoboda, Principal, ENS, said: “The Primary and Kindergarten School will have a capacity of approximately 1,500 students, at full capacity. During the 2022-23 academic year ENS anticipates opening the ENS Dubai - Secondary Boy’s and Girl’s Campus (Grades 6 through Grade 12) in Al Khawaneej 2. This facility will host approximately 1,500 students when full capacity is attained.”

Meanwhile, this September the British curriculum Apple International Community School (AICS) will come up in Karama providing ‘high-quality education at an affordable cost’ to students.

Nabil Lahir, CEO, LEAMS Education, says, “Every child deserves quality education and we are committed to providing an exceptional educational experience that is affordable. We will invest in opening more schools in the coming years with a clear focus on outstanding academic provision.”

Choice of curriculum and affordability

Meanwhile, parents say affordability of school fees are an important criteria especially after the pandemic that has led to pay cuts and retrenchments. Ami Rasheed, parent to two children, says, “I am open to changing my son’s school and the curriculum as well, provided the school is affordable and suits our budget. Currently, my son is in an Indian curriculum school, but we don’t mind shifting him to a British curriculum school which I believe is coming up in Karama, with reasonable fees.”

Russian expat Katina Svalova, from Springs, Dubai, says: “My son will start formal schooling this year and we are keen on an IB or British curriculum school that can provide a holistic development of the child rather than just focusing on academics. I want to obviously zero in on a school which is not too far from where we live. I might consider the new schools in Al Barsha or Motor City.”

