Dubai to get 10 new schools in 2021-22 academic year

This year will also mark the opening of the first ever Australian curriculum school in Dubai.

Dubai will get 10 private schools in the new academic year, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new schools will add 14,671 additional seats, the emirate’s education regulator Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said.

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Permits and Compliance at KHDA, said: “We are happy to welcome 10 new schools to Dubai, which will now provide parents with more educational choices.”

The new schools are located in Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Warqa, Al Karama, Al Barsha, City Walk, Mirdif, Nad Al Sheba, Al Khawaneej and Rashidiya. They offer a choice of Australian, UK, US and IB curricula.

This year will mark the opening of the first ever Australian curriculum school in Dubai. Additionally, the first Dubai campus of Britain’s prestigious 500-year-old Royal Grammar School Guildford is expected to open later this year, taking the total number of international branch schools in Dubai to seven.

A total of 25 new private schools have opened in Dubai over the last three years. Between September 2020 and February 2021, Dubai witnessed a 2.6 per cent overall growth in school enrolment, according to the latest landscape report released in February 2021 by KHDA.

“The continued demand for new schools reflects the resilience of Dubai’s private education sector and reflects the success of our strategy to attract high-quality schools that meet Dubai’s aspirations and needs,” Darwish added.

