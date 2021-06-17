CBSE evaluation: Unsatisfied students will be given chance to appear in exam, says minister

India's education minister welcomes supreme court's approval of the assessment of the final marks of Class 12 students

Students who are not satisfied with their Class 12 results under the evaluation process announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India will be given an opportunity to appear in the examination, when the situation becomes conducive.

This was announced by India’s Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

“Our government is committed to the interests and bright future of all the stakeholders related to education in every situation,” the minister tweeted.

He welcomed the Supreme Court’s approval of the assessment of the final marks of Class 12 students whose Board exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to the Supreme Court of India for recommending the policy and procedure of CBSE to prepare the results of class XII students! This policy has been adopted by CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students,” Pokhriyal said.

The moderation policy will also benefit students. Students, who are not satisfied with their results, will be provided with an option for appearing in the examination as soon as possible, as the situation becomes conducive. (3/3). — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 17, 2021

Detailing the process of evaluating the final marks, the minister said: “While computing the final result, the average of the three best theory marks of Class-10, 30 per cent weightage for Class-11 theory and 40 per cent weightage for Class-12 theory will be taken. Full marks of practical are given to students.”

Earlier in the day, the CBSE submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class 12 exams before the Supreme Court.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), however, said that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes.

For Class 10 and 12, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12, marks obtained in the unit, term and practical will be taken into account.

The Supreme Court has posted hearing on the matter for hearing on June 21.