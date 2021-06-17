Grade 12 results: CBSE presents assessment plan, results by July 31

Best of three from five papers to be considered for Grades 10 and 12 in term examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) submitted the assessment system for Class 12 students to the Supreme Court on Thursday. The results will be declared by July 31, they said.

The CBSE scheme was placed before the apex court by K.K. Venugopal, the attorney general. The evaluation will be based on marks in the best of three papers for class 10 with a weightage of 30 per cent, for class 11 of 30 per cent and for class 12, a weightage of 40 per cent.

For class 10 and 12, marks in the best of three from five papers in term examinations will be considered. For class 12, marks obtained in the unit, term and practical tests will be taken into account.

The Supreme Court had earlier instructed the CBSE to devise the strategy within two weeks. The board had formed a 12-member committee to finalise the evaluation criteria.

The CBSE has allowed schools to complete the practical exams online and students who were unable to sit for the same due to the second Covid wave can sit for the exams from home. Schools will have to conduct the tests and submit the marks by June 28.

The board scrapped the class 12 board exams on June following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.