Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler

A worker was killed recently after receiving an electric shock while drinking water from a poorly maintained water cooler, said Captain Engineer Abdullah Rashid Al Ali, Assistant Expert in the Forensic Engineering Section at Dubai Police.

This was among the many cases of electrocution caused by faulty water coolers handled by the Forensic Engineering Section at Dubai Police.

From last year until July, 117 people were injured due to negligence by companies failing to adhere to safety requirements.

Most of the accidents take place on construction sites and industrial areas, and up until now, 145 cases have been recorded, police said.

Al Ali called upon residents who put water coolers in front of their houses to carry out periodic maintenance and ensure that they were functioning correctly. It is the owner's responsibility to carry out maintenance of the water cooler, he said.

"In the event of a death as a result of negligence in taking safety requirements, the owner could face criminal charges,” Al Ali warned.

Faulty billboard

The Forensic Engineering Section also reported an accident involving a billboard that fell on two children leaving one fully paralysed and the other injured.

“Our investigation concluded that the billboard had not been bolted properly to the ground. That’s why it fell down due to strong winds,” Al Ali explained.

On-site accidents

Al Ali informed that the Forensic Engineering Section investigates the causes of accidents on construction sites that often lead to injuries or deaths.

"The Forensic Engineering Section at Dubai Police is tasked with preparing engineering technical reports that identify the causes of accidents by conducting necessary examinations, studying technical specifications, providing technical opinion and providing factual evidence to the Public Prosecution and courts,” Al Ali said.

“The Section also prepares studies and researches in the field of forensic engineering that develop the workflow and enhance the force’s response to such incidents,” he concluded.