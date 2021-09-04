Don't leave kids in parked vehicles, Dubai Police warn parents
During the last seven months cops rescued 39 children who were left in locked vehicles
Leaving children inside vehicles could be deadly as the temperatures inside parked vehicles can reach 70 degree Celsius, the Dubai Police warned parents.
In an advisory to parents and motorists, the Dubai Police General Command reminded them of the deadly consequences of leaving children inside parked vehicles, especially during hot weather.
ALSO READ >>> 10 years jail, Dh1 million fine for leaving kids in locked vehicles
Leaving children inside locked, hot cars could kill them in less than 10 minutes: Experts
Dubai Police rescue 39 children from locked cars this year
At the beginning of the summer season, the force launched a campaign to emphasise on the seriousness of the act and to deliver an awareness message under the slogan "Never Leave a Child Alone in a Vehicle".
Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, confirmed that the force works tirelessly to analyse and tackle all safety and security related issues all year round.
"We’ve spotted in several occasions parental negligence that thoughtlessly leave children unattended inside cars, either by mistake or to run errands, unaware of the grave danger. Over the last seven months, we’ve rescued 39 children who were left in locked vehicles," Al Falasi added.
Leaving children inside vehicles could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death because of extreme heat and lack of oxygen.
-
Education
Dubai: University awards 50% scholarship to top-...
Among the most promising students enrolled on the university’s... READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather alert: Heavy rains lash parts of...
Several videos on social media recorded motorists navigating wet... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Brothers jailed for partially blinding...
The victim was beaten up at a school's parking lot. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: RTA to launch new hourly bus route from...
11 other bus routes will be improved to match the timings of these... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Pakistan's budget airline Fly Jinnah may take off ...
New budget carrier to serve 220 million Pakistanis on domestic and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE's mission to the moon: Rover landing site...
Three backup landing locations have also been identified READ MORE
-
MENA
Bahrain approves Sputnik V vaccine booster shot
The third dose will be available to vaccinated individuals over the... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi: 17% of drivers flout school bus 'stop' ...
Their reckless behaviour endangers students’ lives READ MORE
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12 million
3 September 2021
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst government agencies
3 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul