Don't leave kids in parked vehicles, Dubai Police warn parents

During the last seven months cops rescued 39 children who were left in locked vehicles

Leaving children inside vehicles could be deadly as the temperatures inside parked vehicles can reach 70 degree Celsius, the Dubai Police warned parents.

In an advisory to parents and motorists, the Dubai Police General Command reminded them of the deadly consequences of leaving children inside parked vehicles, especially during hot weather.

ALSO READ >>> 10 years jail, Dh1 million fine for leaving kids in locked vehicles

Leaving children inside locked, hot cars could kill them in less than 10 minutes: Experts

Dubai Police rescue 39 children from locked cars this year

At the beginning of the summer season, the force launched a campaign to emphasise on the seriousness of the act and to deliver an awareness message under the slogan "Never Leave a Child Alone in a Vehicle".

Butti Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at Dubai Police, confirmed that the force works tirelessly to analyse and tackle all safety and security related issues all year round.

"We’ve spotted in several occasions parental negligence that thoughtlessly leave children unattended inside cars, either by mistake or to run errands, unaware of the grave danger. Over the last seven months, we’ve rescued 39 children who were left in locked vehicles," Al Falasi added.

Leaving children inside vehicles could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death because of extreme heat and lack of oxygen.