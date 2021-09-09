Elite Dubai Police force gets first batch of female officers

The First Responder Force (1RF) handles emergencies and accidents that could threaten public security

The Dubai Police have got the first batch of female officers for the First Responder Force (1RF). The special force handles emergencies and accidents that could threaten public security.

Thirty-one senior female cadets of the 36th batch of the Dubai Police Academy graduated from the 1RF course. They underwent extensive practical and theoretical training as well as advanced military drills.

They have been trained in sharpshooting in different situations and times. These included shooting from moving vehicles, as well as having professional training on conducting raids. They

were trained to deal with explosives, stop dangerous vehicles, apprehend suspects, perform tactical first-aid, and use special security equipment and gadgets.

The female graduates performed a professional military drill during the graduation ceremony that displayed their skills in raid operations, shooting, and dealing with suspects.

Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, hailed the skillful performance of the graduates.

"Emirati women play a significate and crucial role in the UAE's march of development toward pioneering and excellence. They're doing a magnificent job in the policing and military tasks to ensure the safety and security of this nation. I'm proud of our first responders and am certain that they'll be a valuable addition to the force."