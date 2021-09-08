Dubai welcomed 2.85 million visitors in 7 months
Dubai ranks second globally for hotel occupancy, with an average of 61%.
Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has revealed that the city welcomed 2.85 million international overnight visitors from January to July 2021.
The visits have accelerateded momentum in this landmark year of Expo 2020 and the UAE's Golden Jubilee.
Dubai has been one of the first cities globally, to reopen its markets and businesses, and continues to stay open, while ensuring strict compliance with globally benchmarked health and safety protocols.
The UAE has one of the world’s highest per capita vaccination rates, with close to 89 per cent of residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine, and nearly 78 per cent having received both doses.
Boosted by demand for staycations in the domestic market and visitation from international markets that are open, hotels in Dubai enjoyed occupancy levels of 61 per cent from January to July 2021, further instilling confidence in this sector and demonstrating its capability to attract guests and provide them with world-class hospitality.
Dubai has continued to invest in integrated marketing campaigns, highlighting that the city is open to travellers when they are ready to start holidaying again.
