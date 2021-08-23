Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of drugs in a banana box
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are the narcotic 'khat.'
Dubai Public Prosecution referred a 20-year-old African to the criminal court on charges of trafficking 4.5 kilogrammes of drug substances in a banana box.
According to the police record, the details of the incident date back to April 2020, when a customs inspector at Dubai Airport suspected the contents of a box belonging to the accused, who was coming to the country on a visitor visa.
The matter was transferred to the self-inspection room, where green leaves were found inside the box, suspected to be the narcotic 'khat.' The inspector added that he transferred the seized materials to the criminal laboratory, which confirmed his suspicions.
The court ordered the continued detention of the defendant pending the case.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Cloudy forecast with a chance of fog
Humid by night and Tuesday morning READ MORE
-
Transport
Revealed: How Abu Dhabi students are learning to...
Drivers can be in jeopardy for non-compliance with road safety norms. READ MORE
-
Transport
UAE: New drive-through vehicle testing and...
The centre will provide qualitative and distinguished services for... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man on trial for assaulting Dubai cops...
The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of...
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are ... READ MORE
-
News
4 on trial for stealing licence plates to sell to ...
Criminal court orders them to remain in custody pending the case. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
US: 22 dead, many missing after Tennessee floods
Fatalities include twin babies who were swept from their... READ MORE
-
Jobs
UAE Jobs: Multiple firms hiring, salary up to Dh5,...
The new positions include multiple roles such as accountant and... READ MORE
News
Sheikh Hamdan introduces 3-month-old twins to champion horse