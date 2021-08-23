News
Dubai: Visitor on trial for trafficking 4.5kg of drugs in a banana box

Afkar Abdullah /Dubai
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 23, 2021
The criminal laboratory confirms that the leaves in the container are the narcotic 'khat.'


Dubai Public Prosecution referred a 20-year-old African to the criminal court on charges of trafficking 4.5 kilogrammes of drug substances in a banana box.

According to the police record, the details of the incident date back to April 2020, when a customs inspector at Dubai Airport suspected the contents of a box belonging to the accused, who was coming to the country on a visitor visa.

The matter was transferred to the self-inspection room, where green leaves were found inside the box, suspected to be the narcotic 'khat.' The inspector added that he transferred the seized materials to the criminal laboratory, which confirmed his suspicions.

The court ordered the continued detention of the defendant pending the case.

