Dubai: Man on trial for assaulting Dubai cops after they asked him to wear mask
The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident happened.
A 48-year-old European man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two Dubai Police officers after they asked him to wear his face mask. The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident happened around 11.30pm on JBR road on February 15.
The Dubai Criminal Court had earlier found him guilty and sentenced him to six months in jail to be followed by deportation.
The verdict has been challenged and the man is now facing trial at the Dubai Court of Appeal.
The officers patrolling the area said the accused attacked them after they stopped him and told him to put on his face mask.
“He shoved my colleague who fell on the ground and then sat on his chest,” said one of the officers. “When I tried to handcuff him, he grabbed me inappropriately.”
Both officers were later able to handcuff the accused and take him into custody.
During the hearing at the criminal court, the accused said: “I respect the police and the law. It’s not true that I assaulted the police officers.”
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: Medical facility to pay Dh500,000 to woman patient for wrong diagnosis
>> UAE: Man told to return Dh118,000 his ex-wife paid to get him out of jail, clear fines
After being sentenced, his lawyer took the case to the appeal court, seeking his acquittal.
“Clear discrepancies in the statements of both officers were overlooked by the lower court in the absence of a lawyer to defend my client,” Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates said in the court.
A verdict will be pronounced soon.
-
News
Dubai: Man on trial for assaulting Dubai cops...
The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident... READ MORE
-
News
Electronic road permits must for amateur cyclists ...
Applications must be submitted no less than 48 hours from the date of ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Residents can expect foggy, cloudy weather
Chance of rain over some areas READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai schools urge pupils to follow Covid rules
Parents are expected to go through the websites of their... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi Police urge parents to monitor kids'...
The force makes the recommendation to keep internet predators away... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,076 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 309,026 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I take another job after signing...
Find out if legal repercussions could be involved. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: PCR test every 2 days for unvaccinated govt...
The new rule comes into effect from Sunday, August 29. READ MORE
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away