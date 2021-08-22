Dubai: Man on trial for assaulting Dubai cops after they asked him to wear mask

The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident happened.

A 48-year-old European man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two Dubai Police officers after they asked him to wear his face mask. The man was allegedly in an inebriated state when the incident happened around 11.30pm on JBR road on February 15.

The Dubai Criminal Court had earlier found him guilty and sentenced him to six months in jail to be followed by deportation.

The verdict has been challenged and the man is now facing trial at the Dubai Court of Appeal.

The officers patrolling the area said the accused attacked them after they stopped him and told him to put on his face mask.

“He shoved my colleague who fell on the ground and then sat on his chest,” said one of the officers. “When I tried to handcuff him, he grabbed me inappropriately.”

Both officers were later able to handcuff the accused and take him into custody.

During the hearing at the criminal court, the accused said: “I respect the police and the law. It’s not true that I assaulted the police officers.”

After being sentenced, his lawyer took the case to the appeal court, seeking his acquittal.

“Clear discrepancies in the statements of both officers were overlooked by the lower court in the absence of a lawyer to defend my client,” Awatif Mohammed from Al Rowaad Advocates said in the court.

A verdict will be pronounced soon.