News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Dubai traffic alert: Major delays along Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 3, 2021

Accidents contribute to congestions

Several major delays were reported along major Dubai Roads on Sunday.

Accidents along Al Khail Road towards Al Quoz 2 after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge towards the Business Bay crossing have slowed down traffic. Blocks are also reported towards Al Barsha and Ras Al Khor.

Meanwhile, severe congestion have been reported along Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Nahda, with delays of up to 17 minutes.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is also experiencing high traffic around International City.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210910&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210919986&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 