Dubai traffic alert: Major delays along Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail
Accidents contribute to congestions
Several major delays were reported along major Dubai Roads on Sunday.
Accidents along Al Khail Road towards Al Quoz 2 after Latifa Bint Hamdan Bridge towards the Business Bay crossing have slowed down traffic. Blocks are also reported towards Al Barsha and Ras Al Khor.
#_ | 09:10# . pic.twitter.com/VHWERYVSII— Dubai Police (@DubaiPoliceHQ) October 3, 2021
Meanwhile, severe congestion have been reported along Sheikh Zayed Road in Al Nahda, with delays of up to 17 minutes.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road is also experiencing high traffic around International City.
