Dubai: Tourists who tried to sell fake cash worth $3 million get reduced jail terms

The court also upheld a fine of Dh200,000 for each of the gang members.

A gang of four, accused of selling and possessing counterfeit money will receive a reduced jail term, followed by deportation, according to the latest ruling by Dubai's appeal court.

The court reduced the prison sentence for the accused from two years to six months. It also upheld a fine of Dh200,000 each.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: Chance encounter helps worker nab thief, 3 days after robbery

>> UAE: Man sues friend for Dh555,000 'loan'; court dismisses case

The gang — comprising three Africans and an Asian — are accused of selling and possessing counterfeit money worth $100,000 and attempting to sell three million in counterfeit dollars for Dh800,000 to a police decoy.

According to police records, authorities received a tip-off that the visitors were in possession of fake currency and were planning to sell it in the Deira area.

The police prepared a plan to trap the suspects after locating their whereabouts and arrested them red-handed.

The investigating team sent a decoy to convince them that he was willing to buy the entire lot of cash for Dh100,000.

The gang told the buyer that the dollars were original, but had a black substance that could be removed using a specific chemical substance.

The decoy met one of the convicts, who offered him to look for a buyer of counterfeit US dollars and showed him a sample of those denominations.

The decoy accompanied the buyer to buy the counterfeit currency and convinced him to lure the convicts to certain place.

The convicts were arrested with 13 bundles of counterfeit US dollars.