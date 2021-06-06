Dubai: Chance encounter helps worker nab thief, 3 days after robbery
He managed to apprehend the gang member with the help of a group of passers-by.
Pure chance helped a cleaning worker catch a thief who'd robbed him three days before.
According to Al Bayan, the worker reported that an African gang had assaulted and threatened him with a knife while he was leaving his residence in the Jebel Ali area at night. The four assailants then stole Dh1,600 from him after overpowering him.
The worker filed a police report on the incident. However, three days later, he spotted one of the gang members trying to rob another person in the same area.
With the help of a group of passers-by, the man apprehended the criminal and called the police, explaining to the officer that the person was the same who'd robbed him a couple of days ago.
The Public Prosecution charged the suspect with robbery at knifepoint, together with the accomplices, and have asked the court to punish and deport them.
