Dubai: Chance encounter helps worker nab thief, 3 days after robbery

He managed to apprehend the gang member with the help of a group of passers-by.

Pure chance helped a cleaning worker catch a thief who'd robbed him three days before.

According to Al Bayan, the worker reported that an African gang had assaulted and threatened him with a knife while he was leaving his residence in the Jebel Ali area at night. The four assailants then stole Dh1,600 from him after overpowering him.

The worker filed a police report on the incident. However, three days later, he spotted one of the gang members trying to rob another person in the same area.

With the help of a group of passers-by, the man apprehended the criminal and called the police, explaining to the officer that the person was the same who'd robbed him a couple of days ago.

The Public Prosecution charged the suspect with robbery at knifepoint, together with the accomplices, and have asked the court to punish and deport them.