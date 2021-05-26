- EVENTS
Dubai Taxi announces bus rental service
The coaches will serve private and government sector employees, tourists and visitors of various events.
The Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has deployed 45 commercial buses and coaches that will serve private and government sector employees, tourists and visitors of various events.
“DTC has introduced the commercial buses rental services to be an addition to its commercial mobility services on offer… These buses and coaches are fitted with sophisticated technologies and boast of high-class specifications of comfort, security and safety,” said Abdullah Ibrahim Al Meer, Director of Operations and Commercial Affairs, DTC.
“We have contracted with 21 public and private entities, such as the Dubai Municipality, Dubai Health Authority, and Air Arabia to deliver exclusive commuting services for their employees with full commitment to their punctual arrival at the workplaces.”
